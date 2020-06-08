STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Operation Samudra Setu: Navy ship reaches Iran to repatriate stranded Indian citizens

Naval ships Jalashwa and Magar have already evacuated 2874 Indians from the Maldives and Sri Lanka to ports of Kochi and Tuticorin.

By Express News Service

Under its next phase of Operation Samudra Setu, the Indian Navy on Monday launched Operation Samudra Setu to repatriate Indian citizens from Iran's Bandar Abbas port. The navy ship Shardul will deboard the Indians at the Porbandar port in Gujarat. 

The Indian Mission in Iran is preparing a list of the compatriots to be evacuated and will facilitate their embarkation after the medical screening.

While social distancing norms have been catered onboard Shardul, along with additional medical staff, rations, personal protective equipment, face-masks, lifesaving gear etc. equipment such as the ones developed by the Navy are also being carried.  

The evacuated Indians would be provided the basic amenities and medical facilities till Porbandar. 

While special isolation compartments have been earmarked for any contingencies, stringent protocols are also being stipulated to deal with asymptomatic cases.

Operation Samudra Setu Coronavirus COVID-19 Indian Navy
