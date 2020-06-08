Patna diary

Rajesh K Thakur By

India’s first 100-bed PICU hospital inaugurated

Touted as India’s first, a 100-bed Paediatric Intensive Care Unit-Cum- Research Centre (PICU) was inaugurated for AES patients on Saturday at SKMCH in Muzaffarpur. Built in a record eight-month period after being announced by the government in 2019, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurated the PICU along with other medical facilities. Kumar also inaugurated a separate 60-bed encephalitis ward at SKMCH and newly built 100-bed Maternal Infant Hospital at Muzaffarpur Sadar hospital. In a video conferencing from Patna, Nitish said his government was committed for providing quality healthcare to the people.

One website for all departments

Promoting transparency in governance, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar started a common integrated website putting all information of every department with directory of officials for the common people. Developed by Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD), the common integrated website provides all information of every department just at the click of a mouse with regular updatation’, IPRD minister Neeraj Kumar said. Kumar said transparency in governance is reflected through this website under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. “IT managers and nodal officers of all departments have been trained for this work,” a communique from IPRD said. “The information will be updated on a regular basis for the convenience of people.”

AI-driven platform to help migrants get job

In a first, state officials are now arranging employments for the migrant workers with the help of an Artificial Intelligence–driven platform. Skill mapping is carried out through this platform at district and state levels by facilitates having direct link through SMS and an app. The migrant labourers are arranged employments according to their skills analysed through this platform, developed by the NIC. Though this platform, final information regarding the employment is sent over migrant mobile and called for work by prospective employers.

Vidhyavahani App for school kids

In a digital initiative, the Bihar education department launched the ‘Vidhyavahani’ app for providing online education to more than 2 crore of school going children. On this app, all books of Class 1 to 12 are uploaded with the facility of making chapter-wise notes under guidance of teachers. Bihar State Text Books Publication Corporation MD Ranjit K Singh said that the Vidhyavahani app was developed and designed in only 15 days.

