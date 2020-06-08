STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priyanka Gandhi likens UP's teachers recruitment to MP's Vyapam scam

The recruitment examination was held on January 6, 2019 and its result was declared on May 12 this year.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Likening the Uttar Pradesh teacher recruitment scam to the Madhya Pradesh's "Vyapam scam", Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed the state government, alleging that the diaries recovered from the racketeers show the involvement of many high profile people in the scam.

Priyanka Gandhi also warned the government if justice is not delivered to students then the party will reply through a movement. "The 69,000 teacher recruitment scam is UP's Vyapam scam. This is not an ordinary case. Students' names in the diaries, money transactions, large manipulation of examination centres, involvement of racket in these wrongdoings - show that its wires are connected at many places," she said in a tweet in Hindi."

"Injustice should not be done to the hard working youths. If the government cannot give them justice then the answer will be given by a movement," she said in another tweet.

Her remarks came after the Allahabad High Court on last Wednesday stayed the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state, holding that there has been an 'error' in the evaluation of question papers.

The recruitment examination was held on January 6, 2019 and its result was declared on May 12 this year.

The Vyapam scam of Madhya Pradesh refers to irregularities in exams held by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board for admission in professional courses and state services. Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the in-charge of the eastern Uttar Pradesh, slammed the government over the FIR against journalists in Fatehpur district.

In a tweet she said, "During the Covid-19 pandemic, journalists have been instrumental in highlighting the problems in the health sector. But it was surprising that the Fatehpur district administration has filed a case against them for doing their duty. The journalists are on Satyagrah. Why the government is afraid of the truth?" She also attached a photograph where the journalists are standing in water to protest against the state government.

