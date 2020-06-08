STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Unlock 1.0: Heads of religious bodies hail unlocking of places of worship

Sources said around 65 ASI monuments in Maharashtra are unlikely to be opened in view of a large number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Published: 08th June 2020 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

A sikh devotee being screened with thermal device at Sis Ganj Gurudwara during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in New Delhi on Sunday June 7 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 800 munuments under the Archaeological Survey of India, including places of worship, can be opened to the public from Monday in accordance with the government’s ‘Unlock 1’ guidelines, the Ministry of Culture said on Sunday.

These are among the 3,691 centrally-protected monuments which were shut down in mid-March amid the pandemic.

“Today, the Culture Ministry has approved the opening of 820 of its living monuments under the ASI from June 8,” Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel tweeted on Sunday,”

Sources said around 65 ASI monuments in Maharashtra are unlikely to be opened in view of a large number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Of the centrally protected monuments, 114 are in north India, 144 in central India, 170 in the west, 279 in the south and 103 in the east. Agra in the north region has 35 living monuments. The Taj Mahal will be closed for visitors.

Besides ASI protected religious places, all other places of worship in the country will also open for public from Monday. Committees and chiefs of several religious places that this newspaper spoke to welcomed the decision and said opening of religious places will help people in dealing with the trauma caused by the pandemic.

President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Places of worship can do wonders in healing people. In times of crisis, positivity is much required and religious places provide just that. They should not have been shut in the first place.”

Religious leaders however, appealed to people to follow all norms and take all precautions.

Vice-president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Salim Engineer said, “Of course, people should strictly follow all guidelines and protocols while visiting religious places but this was required as religious places provide emotional, psychological and spiritual strength to people which is all the more important in the times of crisis.”

Bishop Warris Masih of Church of North India said churches will open but congregations will remain prohibited.

Monuments to be opened in various states

Of the ASI-protected monuments allowed to open, Karnataka has 153 followed by Uttar Pradesh at 111. While Gujarat has 77 such monuments, Tamil Nadu has 75.

The Qutub archaeological area and Lal Gumbad are some of the ASI monuments in Delhi that will open up from Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Unlock 1 Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp