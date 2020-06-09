10 new COVID-19 cases in Manipur, total tally reaches 282

By PTI

.IMPHAL: Ten more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the total number of cases in the state to 282, officials said on Tuesday.

Of the 10 new cases, nine were reported from Noney district and one from Kamjong district, a statement issued today by COVID-19 Common Control Room said.

All the 10 people had returned from Delhi, Kerala, Bengaluru and Mumbai and were staying in quarantine centres, it said, adding that they will be shifted to hospital.

Meanwhile, six persons undergoing COVID-19 treatment at RIMS, here were discharged after they tested negative for COVID-19.

They have been told to stay in home quarantine for 14-days, it said.

Of the total 282 COVID-19 cases, 218 are active as 64 people have recovered from the deadly disease, the statement added.