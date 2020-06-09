STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

59 NDRF personnel who fought Amphan test COVID-19 positive

Officials said more than 170 personnel have been tested till now after they returned to their base in Cuttack, Odisha, from the cyclone-affected West Bengal.

Published: 09th June 2020 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

Municipal workers clear a blocked road after a tree uprooted in the aftermath of super cyclone 'Amphan' in Kolkata Thursday May 21 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sixty-one personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), including 59 who were part of the relief and rescue work in West Bengal during cyclone Amphan, have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday.

While two of the infected men are attached to the headquarters in Delhi, 59 personnel from different battalions tested positive upon return to their base in Odisha and Chennai from cyclone-hit areas of West Bengal. Officials said that most NDRF men are asymptomatic and are under observation. Only few of them are hospitalised due to the infection but they are all stable, they said.

The 59-men were part of the 300-strong team that had gone to West Bengal last month from Odisha. “In view of inquiries it is informed that on testing of #NDRF personnel in Odisha after return from #CycloneAmphan duties 50 were found positive of nearly 190 personnel tested for COVID19. So far all these personnel are asymptomatic & under observation,” NDRF DG SN Pradhan tweeted late on Monday night. The NDRF had deployed 19 teams in West Bengal for relief and rescue work during and after the cyclone that made landfall on May 20. Each team has about 45 personnel.


Until now, COVID-19 cases in NDRF remained in single digits even as infections in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) had crossed 1500.

With over 1500 cases and 10 deaths, CAPFs have been among the worst affected groups. CRPF and BSF, which have been at the forefront of law and order duties in various cities, have the largest chunk of infections among paramilitary forces, together reporting more than 1000 cases of coronavirus infection. However, given the high fitness standards and young profile of the forces, they have shown high rate of recovery, almost over 80% in BSF. Of the 504 cases reported in CRPF, 345 have recovered. In BSF, there have been 535 infections till date but only 108 are under treatment at the moment.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police force, which guards the India China border, has reported 213 cases of which 186 have recovered. The CISF, which handles security at airports and vital installations, had around 366 cases of which 217 have recovered. NDRF, NSG and SSB have together accounted for around 135 cases, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Disaster Response Force NDRF Cyclone Amphan Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp