STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid COVID-19 tally nearing 90,000, relief for Maharashtra as growth rate in Dharavi declines 

With 1,311 more people testing positive for the infection, the number of cases in Mumbai crossed the 50,000- mark and reached to 50,085 while the death toll rose to 1,702.

Published: 09th June 2020 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

A worker cleans the entrance of a shop during the fifth phase of COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Dadar in Mumbai Monday Jan 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: While cases continue of rise in Maharashtra, what has come as a major relief to the Uddhav Thackeray government is the declining graph in Asia’s largest slum Dharavi.

With the lockdown restrictions largely removed, Mumbai has seen cases going up in the last few days. On Sunday, 1,421 positive cases including 61 deaths were reported, up from a total of 1,274 positive patients and 57 deaths on Saturday. On Friday, the city had recoded 1,150 cases and 53 deaths.

However, according to the Brihabmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the growth of Covid-19 patients in G South civic ward, where Dharavi is located,  has declined to 1.9 per cent on Monday as against 2.6 per cent on June 3.

“In Dharavi, a total 1,899 positive cases are reported of which 46.85 per cent have been cured and discharged. The mortality rate is 3.71 per cent with 71 deaths,” stated the BMC report.

Kiran Dhighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, said their strategy was to focus on tracing, testing and isolation.

“It has yielded positive results. We have screened 4.76 lakh people, including 8,246 senior citizens. We had a health team of 47,400 doctors and health workers. Mobile van doctors also checked 14,970 people,” Dhighavkar said.

ALSO READ | Some labs took 18 days to submit COVID-19 swab reports: Mumbai civic body chief

Rahul Shelave, Shiv Sena MP under whose constituency the area comes, said it was a big challenge before the administration but the government machinery managed to contain the spread of the virus.

“Dharavi is densely populated with 5-8 persons staying a single room. But our health workers and doctors visited almost all houses to identify high and low risk and mildly symptomatic patients. We put them in the isolation centres or home-quarantined them,” he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 88,528 on Monday with 2,553 new cases while the fatality count mounted by 109, including 64 deaths in Mumbai, to 3,169, state health department said.

With 1,311 more people testing positive for the infection, the number of cases in Mumbai crossed the 50,000- mark and reached to 50,085 while the death toll rose to 1,702.

A total of 1,661 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 40,975, it said.

The recovery rate for Maharashtra, which has the highest case load in the country, now slightly increased from 45.72 per cent on Sunday to 46.28 per cent on Monday while the fatality rate stood at 3.57 per cent, an official statement said.

The state now has 44,374 active cases, it said, adding that a total of 5,64,331 samples have been tested so far.

"Of the 109 deaths being recorded, 32 fatalities had occurred in the last two days while the rest (77) during May 3 and 5," it said.

Of the 109 deaths reported on Monday, 70 were from the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) area including 64 in Mumbai, it said.

The remaining deaths include eight from Aurangabad, seven from Pune, six each from Jalgaon and Solapur, four from Dhule, three from Ratnagiri, two from Kalyan- Dombivli and one each from Ulhasnagar, Vasai Virar, Bhiwandi, Thane, Ahmednagar, Jalna and Nanded.

Bulk of 66,640 cases have been reported from MMR which includes Mumbai city.

MMR has reported 2,134 fatalities, the statement said.

Currently, 5,64,736 people are placed under home quarantine and 26,760 in institutional quarantine across Maharashtra.

A state official said 75,759 beds are available for institutional quarantine across the state.

The number of containment zones in the state stood at 3,510.

In Malegaon city in Nashik district, the number of cases stood at 838 with 68 deaths, it said.

Pune city has reported 8,537 cases and 381 fatalities so far.

The case tally for Solapur city is 1,321 with 550 deaths, it said.

Aurangabad city has reported 1,984 cases and 98 deaths, the Health department said.

Kolhpur division now has 1,302 COVID-19 cases with 25 deaths.

The number of cases in Aurangabad division is 2,536 and 108 fatalities.

Latur division has recorded 489 cases and 16 deaths so far while Akola has 1,401 cases and 61 deaths, the health department said.

The number of cases in the Nagpur division is 967 with 12 deaths.

A total of 75 people from outside Maharashtra have tested positive for COVID-19 so far in the state while 19 deaths have been reported.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 88,528, new cases 2,553 deaths 3,169, discharged 40,975, active cases 44,374, people tested so far 5,64,331.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Maharashtra coronavirus Dharavi Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp