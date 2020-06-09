STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ASHA worker manhandled during medicine distribution in Maharashtra

The ASHA worker was part of the group which was distributing the medicine to villagers who are above 50 years of age.

Published: 09th June 2020 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express illustration)

By PTI

KOLHAPUR: A 42-year-old social health activist was allegedly manhandled by members of a family here in Maharashtra after they were irked over not being given a homeopathic medicine recommended by the AYUSH Ministry in the fight against coronavirus, police said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against four people in this connection, they said.

The incident took place at Khatangale village in Karvir tehsil of Kolhapur on Sunday during the distribution of the homeopathic medicine, recommended by the AYUSH Ministry as prophylactic against the coronavirus infection.

An Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) was also part of the group which was distributing the medicine to villagers who are above 50 years of age.

"Some members of a family asked the ASHA worker why their household was not given the medicine.

"She explained that since nobody in their family was above 50 years of age, the medicine could not be given to them," an official at Karvir police station said.

Irked by the response, some of the family members allegedly manhandled the woman and obstructed her from discharging her duty, the official said.

A case has been registered against four people - Vaishali Patil, Krishnat Patil, Eknath Patil and Pandit Patil - under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra ASHA worker crime against women frontline worker coronavirus
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp