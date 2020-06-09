STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Border standoff: India, China hint at positive progress after bilateral talks

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India wants its resolution as soon as possible, adding the military and diplomatic engagement between the two sides to end the current row continues.

In this September 14, 2018, photo, an Indian Army truck crosses Chang la pass near Pangong Lake in Ladakh region, India. Indian and Chinese soldiers are in a bitter standoff in the remote and picturesque Ladakh region, with the two countries amassing soldiers and machinery near the tense frontier. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: China on Monday, in its first reaction to the military level talks over the LAC standoff, said a consensus was reached between the two countries’ leadership that “differences” do not escalate into “disputes”.

“One consensus is that the two sides need to implement the two leaders’ consensus and make sure that the differences do not escalate into disputes. And, the two sides will work to maintain peace and tranquility along the border and create a good atmosphere,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too said on Monday that the talks were positive.

“The talks held on June 6 were quite positive. India and China have agreed to continue the talks to resolve the border issue including the current tussle. I want to assure people that leadership of the country is in strong hands and we will not compromise on India’s pride and self-respect at any cost,” he said.

Singh said India wants its resolution as soon as possible, adding the military and diplomatic engagement between the two sides to end the current row continues.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs had also issued a similar statement, saying “the two sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the situation and to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas”. Hua said the situation is overall stable and the two sides were in consultations to properly resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, a senior Army official said all channels of communication were open.

A senior government functionary, involved in policy framing till recently, attributed the entire problem on the misconception of China, due to their inability to understand Indian democratic system and Indian geopolitical independence.

“Chinese think that we take actions in alignment with other nations and cannot have our independent stand on issues. This leads them to view our every action with suspicion and that whatever we do is on the advice of others.” said the officer on the condition of anonymity.

