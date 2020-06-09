STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Brazen attack on free speech: Delhi cops slammed for FIR against senior journalist Vinod Dua

Expressing its concern over the FIR based on a complaint by BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar, Editors Guild Of Indiacondemned the growing tendency among the police to slap charges against journalists.

Published: 09th June 2020 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Journalist Vinod Dua (Photo | Facebook)

Senior Journalist Vinod Dua (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Editors Guild Of India slammed the Delhi Police for its FIR against veteran journalist Vinod Dua and decribed it a “brazen attack” on his freedom of free speech.   

“The accusations are a brazen attack on his right to free speech and fair comment. An FIR based on this is an instrument of harassment setting off a process that is itself a punishment,” the guild said in a statement.

Expressing its concern over the FIR based on a complaint by BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar, it condemned the growing tendency among the police to slap charges against journalists.

“The Editors Guild of India is deeply concerned by the growing tendency among police in various states to take cognisance of frivolous charges against journalists and convert them into a first information report (FIR),” said the statement.  

The guild urged the police to respect the constitutionally guaranteed freedom instead of behaving in a manner that raised questions on its independence.

Kumar alleged Dua had “misreported” during the Delhi riots and accused the latter of spreading fake news through his show on YouTube.

Kumar had also made a reference to Dua’s show on former Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia joining the BJP, and claimed his remarks were “degrading”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vinod Dua Delhi Police Editors Guild of India
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp