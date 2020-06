By PTI

KOLKATA: An officer of the anti-corruption branch of CBI at Nizam Palace here tested positive for coronavirus, sources said.

The DIG-rank officer's report came out positive on Monday, they said.

The entire office building has been sanitized and strict safety protocols are in place, the sources said.

All the staff are wearing masks and adhering to social distancing norms. Hand sanitizers have also been made available at every entry point, they said.