STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre mulling to reduce school syllabus, seeks suggestions from teachers, academicians

Officials meanwhile also said that in the wake of the surging number of Covid-19 cases, the Centre is planning to reconsider its decision to open schools in next two months.

Published: 09th June 2020 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

A cleanliness worker disinfects a Plus Two exam paper evaluation centre at a school in Tirunelveli

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre is considering a reduction in the syllabus and instructional hours for school students in the ongoing academic year, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Tuesday.

“In view of the current circumstances and after receiving a lot of requests from parents and teachers, we are contemplating the option of reduction in the syllabus and instructional hours for the coming academic year,” the minister tweeted.

He has asked teachers, educationists and academicians to share their views with the ministry which can be used before a final decision is taken on the matter.

Elaborating on this, officials in the HRD ministry said that at first syllabi for classes X and XII—whose students will need to appear in board examinations next year—could be reduced and later this will be extended to other classes as well.

The plan by the ministry follows a meeting between Union school education secretary Anita Karwal with state education secretaries on Monday in which many state authorities, among other suggestions, had recommended that syllabi in NCERT textbooks should be cut down due to massive disruptions in academic activities since March as Covid-19 pandemic spread in the country.

Pending CBSE board examinations for class X and XII students that had got suspended when the lockdown was announced have been rescheduled for July.

Officials meanwhile also said that in the wake of the surging number of Covid-19 cases, the Centre is planning to reconsider its decision to open schools in next two months.

Nishank had earlier hinted that schools and colleges could open after consultation with Union ministries of home affairs and health and state governments, post-August 15.

He had on Monday said that the decision to open schools will be taken after mid- August keeping in mind the pandemic situation.

Though an NCERT committee, tasked by the ministry, has made some recommendations on reopening of schools, the government is yet to finalize on when to open educational institutions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
school reopening school syllabus HRD ministry Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp