COVID-19: Validity of driving licences, other transport documents extended till September 30

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In wake of the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Union government extended the validity of all the transport documents which expired between February 1 and June 30 upto September 30.

The extension of validity will be applicable to both transport vehicles such as Ola, Uber cabs, trucks, private buses and autos and non transport vehicles including two wheeler and cars.

In a recent order, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) stated that transport documents issued under Central Motor Vehicle Rules and Motor Vehicles Act will be valid till September 30 across the country.

This means, validity of registration certificate, fitness certificate, driving licence, pollution certificate and other documents which got expired since February 1st has been extended till September 30. And no

penalty will be charged for possessing documents expired after February 1.

The order was issued after the government partially relaxed lockdown restrictions and allowed operation of private and government buses. The Centre requested the States and Union Territories to implement the

advisory in letter and sprit as a measure to resume normalcy.