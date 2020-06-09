STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi court refuses to grant interim bail to terror accused COVID-19 positive Hina Beigh

Denying the interim bail plea, the court asked her counsel advocate MS Khan to suggest the name of a private hospital where she would like to be treated.

Published: 09th June 2020 06:56 PM

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has refused to grant interim bail to Hina Bashir Beigh, who had contracted COVID-19 while in the custody of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in connection with a case related to planning terror attacks in the national capital.

Denying the interim bail plea, the court asked her counsel advocate MS Khan to suggest the name of a private hospital where she would like to be treated. The matter was listed for hearing on June 11.

Beigh, her husband and one other person were arrested for allegedly planning a terror attack in Delhi last month. While Hina has tested positive for COVID-19, her husband and another accused in the matter have tested negative for the virus.

A Delhi court had earlier directed the NIA to admit Beigh in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital with immediate effect for treatment.

Beigh, along with her husband Jahanzaib Sami, was arrested by NIA for allegedly promoting the Islamic State's ideology and instigating protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

On Sunday, they were presented before a Delhi court, who remanded the couple and other accused Abdul Basith, to judicial custody in the case.

Earlier on the directions of the court, the COVID-19 tests were conducted on June 6. The NIA told the court that the report of the COVID-19 test of Sami and Basith came negative.

A COVID-19 test of Beigh was conducted by a private laboratory on June 6 while she was in NIA custody. The COVID-19 report of the Kashmiri woman came positive.

The Special Cell had arrested the three accused, for allegedly having links with Islamic State Khorasan Province in March. The case was later transferred to NIA.

The NIA later approached a special court here seeking 10-day custodial interrogation of three accused, which was allowed with a direction to the Tihar Jail authorities to hand over their custody to NIA after conducting their COVID-19 test.

The three accused have been booked under charges dealing with criminal conspiracy, sedition, and provocation for causing riots of the IPC and under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

