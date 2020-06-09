STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure lockdown easing does not boomerang: Shiv Sena

It said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was not in favour of lifting the lockdown instantly, but other political leaders wanted restrictions to be eased.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said care should be taken to ensure that the easing of lockdown does not boomerang and emphasised the need to maintain self-discipline.

An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said lockdown restrictions have been eased when COVID-19 cases are not showing any sign of going down.

"After unlock, the challenges will increase. The government can be very strict, but people should not allow this situation to arise," it said.

Even in the lockdown period, there was no respite from the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

"The need of the hour is to have self-disciplineto ensure the lockdown easing does not boomerang," it said.

Referring to a picture of people out on morning walk at the Marine Drive in Mumbai, the Marathi daily said if such a situation exists, it would make things difficult.

It said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was not in favour of lifting the lockdown instantly, but other political leaders wanted restrictions to be eased.

The state government has started a phase-wise easing of lockdown restrictions through 'Mission Begin Again', but people have started behaving in an indisciplined manner, the Thackeray-led party said.

It also noted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently held a virtual rally to launch the BJP's campaign for the Bihar Assembly polls, which are slated for October- November.

