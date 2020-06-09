Go all-out against BJP before Bengal polls: Mamata’s message to Trinamool workers

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress leadership has decided to go full throttle to combat West Bengal BJP’s attempt to dent the ruling party’s political dominance before 2021 Assembly elections using cyclone Amphan’s aftermath and the Covid-19 pandemic.

All MLAs and workers of the TMC have been directed to launch a massive campaign in all 294 Assembly constituencies showcasing the state government’s promptness to fight with the two issues.

Partha Chatterjee, secretary-general of the TMC, said the party would launch campaign across the state to counter the canard spread by the BJP to malign the ruling party.

“Undermining the role of the state government to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and cyclone Amphan’s aftermath is the BJP’s sole intention. The statements issued by BJP leaders reflect it.

Every day, they are attacking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and trying to mislead the people of the states by floating false information on social media. We will go all-out against it,’’ said Chatterjee.

On May 27, when the TMC completed nine years in power in the state, the BJP rolled out a nine-point ‘charge sheet’ against Banerjee pitching mishandling of the outbreak in Bengal and Amphan’s aftermath as two top priorities.

Sources said, Banerjee has given a clear message and framed a plan of action to go all out to challenge the BJP’s “false campaign”.

The Bengal’s saffron camp, too, is all set to highlight the state government’s failure to address migrants’ problems during the pandemic.

“We will highlight how promptly the Centre sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore for Bengal’s cyclone ravaged areas and the ruling party’s corruption by siphoning off the Central’s money depriving the poor. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a virtual rally on Tuesday as part of our campaign,’’ said BJP state president Dilip Ghosh.