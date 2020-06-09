STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Healthcare in 'Maximum City' has collapsed, says Mumbai scribe who lost two family members

Kunal Purohit, a Mumbai-based freelance journalist narrated his experience with BMC, which is Asia’s richest civic body.

Published: 09th June 2020 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The infrastructure in Mumbai has apparently collapsed. It's evident from the fact that most of the people in the city are kept waiting for ambulances, beds, COVID-19 swab tests, and reports. It seems that many residents have lost their faith in the administration.

Kunal Purohit, a Mumbai-based freelance journalist narrated his experience with Asia’s richest civic body – the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Purohit recently lost two family members to Covid-19.

Kunal said that his 59-years-old uncle, who stays in Ghatkopar, had been running from pillar to post to carry out the Covid-19 test. “He went to several BMC-run hospitals and private labs to get his swab test done, but everyone was asking for the doctor's prescriptions. Without it, no one was ready to do the test. Finally, a private lab relented and sent his swab to a lab. Even after 48 hours, he could not get the test results. The delay in testing and medical treatment caused the lives of my uncle,” Kunal said.

He said that after a few days of the incident, his uncle's 85-year-old mother also passed away. “We wanted to get her tested. But there was no facility for the same. She died due to breathlessness. As my uncle had contracted coronavirus, the BMC was supposed to do the contact tracing and testing of all family members. But it seems hardly anyone cares. This shows that the BMC has failed in its duties,” Purohit said.

He said as a journalist he was able to contact many people who matter in the system. “What will happen to the common man? We are living in a tough time. The system has been crumbling every passing day. We waited for BMC to take actions. Now, there is no hope. So our family members have now decided to go for home quarantine and self-isolation to avoid further spreading of the virus,” he added.

BMC official said that it is very difficult to manage the city resided by more than one crore people. “BMC is facing a shortage of staffers. In the last 20 years, BMC privatized many departments. Those employed in these departments refused to work due to fear of COVID-19. This is has been impacting the administration and healthcare work in a big way,” said the official.

Meanwhile, BMC, which is struggling to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and handling the treatment of the affected people, lost its own deputy municipal commissioner Shirish Dixit due to the corona infection.

Dixit, who was asymptomatic, was pronounced dead when a team of officers reached his house on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BMC healthcare collapse Mumbai healthcare Mumbai coronavirus
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp