Hours after testing positive, Jharkhand migrant ends life in COVID-19 hospital

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: A migrant worker, who had returned from Mumbai recently, committed suicide at a COVID-19 hospital in Lohardaga early in the morning on Tuesday, hours after testing positive for coronavirus on the previous day. Doctors said that the man killed himself after the four persons he was sharing the facility with were discharged after their reports came negative.

The man, however, had been asked to remain in isolation for a few more days till the final report comes for the test samples sent to Ranchi on May 27. “The man, around 35 years, took the help of the cot and bedsheet for hanging himself from the ceiling,” said in-charge of Covid-19 ward Dr. Shambhumath Chaudhary. Prima facie, it appears that acute depression led him to the extreme step, he added.

According to Chaudhary, the man had returned from Mumbai on May 24 and was taken to the local quarantine centre, but shifted immediately to the COVID-19 ward at Sadar Hospital as he was symptomatic and suffering from high fever.

“He, however, was cured in three days. After becoming normal on May 27, his samples were sent for testing, the result of which is still awaited.

Meanwhile, testing was done on trunet machine on Monday which indicated positive results, following which he was asked to remain for few more days at the hospital while four others sharing the room, were discharged,” said Dr Chaudhary.

Now, the blood samples have been taken for testing and further action will be taken on the basis of the results, he added.

Notably, out of the total of 1066 positive cases detected in Jharkhand so far, all the positive cases registered in Lohardaga are migrants who returned home from other states.