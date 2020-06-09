STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India, China prepare for Corps Commander level meeting amidst news of further de-escalation

A senior Army officer said, "The troop de-escalation has taken place from Patrolling Point 14 and Patrolling Point 15 in Galwan Valley and from Patrolling Point 17A lying in the Hot Springs sector."

Published: 09th June 2020 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

India China Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The news of thinning of Indian and Chinese troops from the standoff points at the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh came on Tuesday. Also, the Division Commanders of the two sides are slated to meet on Wednesday before the Corps Commanders of the two countries meet again in near future.

A senior Army officer said, “The troop de-escalation has taken place from Patrolling Point 14 and Patrolling Point 15 in Galwan Valley and from Patrolling Point 17A lying in the Hot Springs sector. “

But, as added by the sources, the focal issue remained unresolved as India and China are preparing for next Corps Commander level talks.

“The standoff at Finger-4 area continues and it is to be discussed again at the Corps Commanders meeting to be held later.” told a source. Also, the Indian ‘Reserve Force” of a little more than 8000 moved in after China increased deployment on their side remains deployed at its designated locations. Chinese had gradually moved in Tanks and Artillery with India matching its deployment.

The development is being attributed to the first-ever Corps Commanders level talk happening on the border issue on June 6 at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), said the sources.

The Heavy Vehicles from both sides were moved back on May 25 as first reported by this paper. Another marginal troop retreat took place on June 2. In the coming days multiple meetings of the highest-ranking officers of the front, Division Commanders and Sector Commanders of both sides, will be taking place to chalk out areawise troop withdrawal. These will happen before the next Corps Commanders’ meeting takes place.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said on Monday that the first Corps Commanders’ level talks held on June 6 were positive. “Both India and China have agreed to resolve the border dispute in future and also the present tussle with the talks.” he added.  

“The Major General (Division Commander) level meeting, Highest Level Military Commander, is likely to be held on Wednesday, weather depending, to pave the way for future stepwise de-escalations.” said the sources.

Both the sides are in standoff position in the Eastern Ladakh stretching from Galwan Valley to Finger-4 along the Northern Flank of Pangong Tso Lake since intervening night of 5-6 May. It started at Finger-4, as reported first by this paper, and stretched to the locations in Hot Spring Sector and Galwan valley.

The points of contention have been the roads at the base of Finger-4 and the link road connecting the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldi road to the Galwan valley. Chinese troops attacked the Indian soldiers with iron rods, stones and fists to which the Indian side retaliated and soldiers from both sides got injured.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Corps Commander india china standoff ladakh standoff
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp