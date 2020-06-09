India, China prepare for Corps Commander level meeting amidst news of further de-escalation

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The news of thinning of Indian and Chinese troops from the standoff points at the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh came on Tuesday. Also, the Division Commanders of the two sides are slated to meet on Wednesday before the Corps Commanders of the two countries meet again in near future.

A senior Army officer said, “The troop de-escalation has taken place from Patrolling Point 14 and Patrolling Point 15 in Galwan Valley and from Patrolling Point 17A lying in the Hot Springs sector. “

But, as added by the sources, the focal issue remained unresolved as India and China are preparing for next Corps Commander level talks.

“The standoff at Finger-4 area continues and it is to be discussed again at the Corps Commanders meeting to be held later.” told a source. Also, the Indian ‘Reserve Force” of a little more than 8000 moved in after China increased deployment on their side remains deployed at its designated locations. Chinese had gradually moved in Tanks and Artillery with India matching its deployment.

The development is being attributed to the first-ever Corps Commanders level talk happening on the border issue on June 6 at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), said the sources.

The Heavy Vehicles from both sides were moved back on May 25 as first reported by this paper. Another marginal troop retreat took place on June 2. In the coming days multiple meetings of the highest-ranking officers of the front, Division Commanders and Sector Commanders of both sides, will be taking place to chalk out areawise troop withdrawal. These will happen before the next Corps Commanders’ meeting takes place.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said on Monday that the first Corps Commanders’ level talks held on June 6 were positive. “Both India and China have agreed to resolve the border dispute in future and also the present tussle with the talks.” he added.

“The Major General (Division Commander) level meeting, Highest Level Military Commander, is likely to be held on Wednesday, weather depending, to pave the way for future stepwise de-escalations.” said the sources.

Both the sides are in standoff position in the Eastern Ladakh stretching from Galwan Valley to Finger-4 along the Northern Flank of Pangong Tso Lake since intervening night of 5-6 May. It started at Finger-4, as reported first by this paper, and stretched to the locations in Hot Spring Sector and Galwan valley.

The points of contention have been the roads at the base of Finger-4 and the link road connecting the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldi road to the Galwan valley. Chinese troops attacked the Indian soldiers with iron rods, stones and fists to which the Indian side retaliated and soldiers from both sides got injured.