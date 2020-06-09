STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Issue white paper on COVID-19 strategy in Gujarat: Congress

Contrary to claims made by the government on availability of beds for patients, people are dying as they are being turned away by hospital authorities.

Published: 09th June 2020 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: With COVID-19 cases mounting to 20,574 and the fatality count nearing 1,300 in Gujarat, the Congress on Tuesday asked the BJP government to issue a white paper on its strategy to tackle the situation.

State Congress unit president Amit Chavda said people have been suffering because of the "failure" of the BJP which has been in power since the last 25 years.

He pointed out that the COVID-19 mortality rate of Gujarat is the highest at 6.26 % in the country.

Chavda also questioned the steps taken by the state government to contain the virus spread despite warnings issued by the WHO as early as in January this year.

"Nearly 1,000 people have died in Ahmedabad where the BJP has been at the helm for the last 15 years. People are suffering because of the BJP's inability to govern," he alleged.

Contrary to claims made by the government on availability of beds for patients, people are dying as they are being turned away by hospital authorities.

"We demand that the government issue a white paper stating measures taken so far to control the pandemic and future plans, as there is no decline in COVID-19 cases," Chavda added.

He suggested creation of an online dashboard displaying real-time availability of beds in hospitals, especially in worst-hit Ahmedabad.

Chavda also accused the government of reducing the number of tests in a bid to "project a rosy picture" and alleged that an IAS officer who favoured more tests was shunted out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gujarat Congress COVID 19 cases BJP white paper coronavirus control strategy
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp