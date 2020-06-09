STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Options explored for 'hybrid', virtual session of Parliament: Source

The Lok Sabha Chamber and the central hall are adequate enough to accommodate for a little over 100 members as per the norms of social distancing.

Published: 09th June 2020 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The prospects of a routine session of Parliament have come under question with existing government buildings found inadequate to accommodate all MPs if COVID-19 physical distancing norms are to be followed, according to highly-placed sources.

With neither the central hall of Parliament nor the Vigyan Bhawan plenary hall large enough to seat all the MPs while maintaining a minimum distance of one metre, the presiding officers of both houses are learnt to have been exploring options of holding a 'hybrid' session of Parliament or a virtual one, the sources told PTI.

The hybrid session would allow some MPs to be present physically in Parliament with the remaining ones attending it virtually.

The sources said one of the options discussed is to enable attendance in the Chambers of both the Houses of only those many members who can be accommodated according to social distancing norms by drawing up lists of such members whose participation in various items of business is required on a daily basis.

The monsoon session of Parliament is normally held in the month of July.

At a meeting convened by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the secretary generals of both houses are learnt to have told the presiding officers that neither the central hall nor the Vigyan Bhawan plenary hall have a seating capacity to accommodate all MPs together.

The meeting was convened to review various options for holding the ensuing monsoon session of Parliament.

Briefing Naidu and Birla on various possibilities, the secretary generals reported the outcomes of their assessment of seating capacity in the Chambers of both the Houses, the central hall of Parliament and the plenary hall of Vigyan Bhawan.

They informed that while the Rajya Sabha Chamber can accommodate about 60 members as per the norms of social distancing, the Lok Sabha Chamber and the central hall are adequate enough for a little over 100 members.

They said even if the members were to be accommodated in the galleries, the total seating capacity would be much less than the required, if all members were to be accommodated.

  Naidu and Birla directed the two top officials to examine in detail various issues related to enabling virtual participation of members in the proceedings of both houses.

This includes the maximum capacity available for enabling such virtual participation of MPs, feasibility of enabling participation of members as per the rules of business of both the Houses and other technical issues.

Regarding virtual meetings of the parliamentary committees, it was explained that any change in the rules concerning such meetings required a motion to be carried in both the Houses of Parliament.

The Parliament officials also informed the presiding officers of certain other limitations if the central hall and Vigyan Bhawan were to be used for the session.

These included non-availability of air-conditioned facility during the day in the Central Hall and problems of enabling simultaneous interpretation service.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Parliament physical distancing COVID 19
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp