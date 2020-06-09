STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 55 NSG personnel test COVID-19 positive; law ministry tally reaches five

All the infected NSG personnel have been admitted to various hospitals in Delhi and adjoining cities including at the Central Armed Police Forces Referral hospital in Greater Noida.

Published: 09th June 2020 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

National Security Guards (NSG). (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 55 personnel of the country's elite counter-terrorist force National Security Guard (NSG) have been infected with COVID-19 so far, officials said on Monday.

Those infected with the coronavirus are "predominantly auxillary" or administrative staff working at the headquarters near Palam area in Delhi and the commando garrison in Manesar, Gurgaon, they said.

Top officials told PTI that all the combat elements that undertake specialist counter-terrorist, counter-hijack and hostage rescue tasks are "intact and fully available" for any contingency anywhere.

The 'black cat' commandos are ready for any task as per mandate, they said.

The 33-year-old nursing staff was the first to get infected with the virus in the first week of May.

Officials said at least 57 personnel of the federal commando force have been found infected with the disease so far.

Some among them have recovered while some personnel among the positive cases were asymptomatic and detected only after contact tracing and testing, they said.

All the infected NSG personnel have been admitted to various hospitals in the national capital and adjoining cities including at the Central Armed Police Forces Referral hospital in Greater Noida.

The force was raised in 1984.

The combat arms of the NSG are segregated into five units, two Special Action Groups (SAGs) manned by officers and jawans from the Army and three SRGs comprising personnel from paramilitary forces.

The SAGs undertake counter-terrorism and anti-hijack operations.

Some component of the special rangers group (SRG) also undertake counter-terrorist operations under the command of the SAG units and they primarily render VIP security duties for high-risk personalities.

The personalities include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and chief ministers of various states like Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh, Sarbananda Sonowal of Assam and some former CMs like Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Three more people, including a deputy secretary and a member of the multi-tasking service (MTS), working in the Law Ministry have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said here on Monday.

With this, the total number of COVID-positive cases reported in the ministry goes up to five, they said.

According to a ministry memorandum, the deputy secretary and the MTS member tested positive for the disease on June 5.

An assistant (legal) had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 3.

The MTS member and the deputy secretary had last attended office on June 3.

The assistant (legal) had last come to work on May 29.

Earlier this month, a joint secretary had tested positive for the virus.

Last month, another official of the ministry was found infected.

The Law Ministry is housed on the fourth floor of the Shastri Bhawan, which also houses offices of several central ministries and departments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Security Guard Law ministry Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp