STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pakistan resorts to intense shelling on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Yesterday, around 7.45 pm Pakistan used intense shelling with mortars to violate the ceasefire in Khari Karmara sector.

Published: 09th June 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

Indian Army (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

JAMMU: Pakistan resorted to intense, unprovoked mortar shelling and firing on Tuesday on the line of control (LoC) to violate ceasefire in J&K's Poonch district.

Colonel Devender Anand said, "At about 6.30 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district.

"Indian army is retaliating befittingly".

This is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistan in less than 12 hours.

Yesterday, around 7.45 p.m. Pakistan used intense shelling with mortars to violate the ceasefire in Khari Karmara sector of Poonch district.

Bilateral firing exchanges are now going on between the two sides in Mankote sector as locals remain huddled with fear inside their homes because shells fired from across the LoC often result in civilian casualties and damage to their homes and agricultural fields.

Yesterday, army's disposal squad defused two unexploded 122-mm mortar shells fired by Pakistan in Balakote sector thereby preventing a tragedy that could have resulted in civilian casualties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Poonch Pakistan shelling
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp