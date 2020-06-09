STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi takes on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, questions government on Chinese intrusion

The war of words between the Congress and the BJP intensified on Monday after Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Amit Shah.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A day after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh responded to former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's jibe at Amit Shah, the Wayanad MP on Tuesday again questioned the government on Chinese intrusion in India.

"Once RM (Defence Minister) is done commenting on the hand symbol, can he answer: Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh?" Rahul Gandhi questioned in a tweet.

His remarks came a day after Rajnath Singh took a jibe at the Congress after Rahul Gandhi raised questions over the issue of border dispute with China.

"Haath me dard ho to dawa kije, haath hi jab dard ho to kya kije (You apply medicine to the hand when it pains, but what to do when the hand itself is the cause of pain)," Rajnath Singh said in tweet in reply to the Congress leader with Ghalib couplet.

The Defence Minister made the reference in relation to the Congress' election symbol of hand.

The war of words between the Congress and the BJP intensified on Monday after Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Shah after he claimed that India is the only country after the US and Israel to protect its borders.

The Congress leader took a jibe at Shah, saying "everyone knows the reality of the borders".

"Everyone knows the reality of the borders, but 'Shah-yad' (maybe) it's a good idea to keep one's heart happy," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Addressing a public rally in Bihar on Sunday via video-conference, Shah said: "India's defence policy has gained global acceptance. And India is next to the US, Israel in protecting its borders."

On June 3, Rahul Gandhi had questioned the central government over a military stand-off with China in Ladakh. He had tweeted: "Can the government of India please confirm that no Chinese soldiers have entered India?"

