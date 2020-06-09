STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singapore experts arrive to check Assam gas leak

A team of the National Disaster Response Force is also lending its help to the relief operation.

Published: 09th June 2020 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Oil India Limited (OIL) has flown in three experts from Singapore to cap an oil well in Baghjan area of Assam’s Tinsukia district where a blowout or uncontrolled emission of natural gas occurred on
May 27.

Senior officials of the OIL on Monday briefed the trio from M/s Alert Disaster Control on the progress in the well control operation. After the preliminary discussion, the experts along with an OIL team left for Baghjan.

“The experts complimented the OIL for all the preparatory works carried out so far and mentioned that based on their wide experience of handling over thousand blowouts in around 135 countries all over the world under different conditions, they are confident of controlling the well at the earliest with necessary support from the OIL,” the OIL said in a statement. It also said the experts had emphasised that the safety of the people near the site of blowout and the technical team working there would be their prime concern while carrying out the operations.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force is also lending its help to the relief operation. Around 2,500 people living in the nearby villages have been already evacuated to safer places.

