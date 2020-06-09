STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Supreme Court bars Uttar Pradesh government from filling 37,339 posts of assistant teachers

Appointment of assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh has seen several rounds of litigations from High Court to Supreme Court.

Published: 09th June 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government not to fill up all the 69,000 posts of assistant basic teachers and instead keep 37,339 posts vacant, which are currently held by Shiksha Mitras.

The top court said it had directed the state government on May 21 that the services of all the Siksha Mitras, presently working on the post of assistant teachers, shall not be disturbed.

A bench of Justices M M Shantangoudar and Vineet Saran said that despite the order it is, prima facie, borne out from the records now produced that the State Government is proceeding with the selection to fill up all the posts.

Such process to be adopted by the State Government shall not be permitted in view of the interim order passed by this Court on May 21, 2020.

The top court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging various orders of the high court and the government on the issue of appointment of assistant basic teachers.

Counsel for petitioners pointed out that it was not disputed by any party that 37,339 persons, who are currently working as Shiksha Mitras, have appeared for the examination of assistant basic teachers.

In view of the same, it is open for the State Government to fill up the remaining posts of assistant teachers other than 37,339. In other words, 37,339 posts of assistant teachers shall be kept vacant. Other posts can be filled up, the bench said and posted the matter for further hearing on July 14.

Appointment of assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh has seen several rounds of litigations from High Court to Supreme Court.

It is second round of litigation in the top court.

On June 3, the Allahabad High Court, while hearing pleas of several unsuccessful candidates, had stayed the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state, holding that there has been an 'error' in the evaluation of question paper.

The top court on May 21, had issued notice and sought state government's reply on a batch of pleas challenging the May 6 verdict of the Allahabad High Court which upheld the state's decision to keep higher cut-off marks for the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers.

It had said that pending notice, the services of all Shiksha Mitras who are presently holding their posts as assistant teachers shall not be disturbed.

The top court had, however, allowed the state government to fill up the remaining posts of assistant teachers by taking resort to the present selection process.

It had asked the state government to explain through a chart detailing the vacancies and the chronology of events in the process which was undertaken for the appointments.

The bench had asked the UP government to submit the details as how many Shiksha Mitras are presently working in the State and how many Shiksha Mitras appeared in the instant selection process.

It had sought to know how many Shiksha Mitras secured more than 45 per cent marks in General Category or more than 40 per cent marks in reserved category; and the roll numbers of Shiksha Mitras who have secured more than 45 per cent or 40 per cent marks.

The top court had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to explain as to why it changed the earlier criteria of 45 per cent cut-off marks for the general category and 40 per cent for the reserved category.

Several petitions, including those by individuals and Uttar Pradesh Prathmik Shiksha Mitra Association, have been filed challenging the May 6 decision of the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court.

The high court's final verdict of May 6 this year had paved the way for completing the process for appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh.

It had directed the state government to complete the process of appointment within the next three months.

The process is almost already complete on the strength of the interim directions of the division bench issued on May 29, last year and only result is to be declared finally.

The division bench has set aside the single bench order that had quashed the government order by which it had fixed the criteria of 65 per cent qualifying marks for general category candidates and 60 percent for reserved category candidates for appointment as basic teacher.

The single bench had said that the minimum cut-off marks would be 45 per cent for general and 40 per cent for reserved candidates.

On July 25, 2017, the top court had asked the state government to cancel the recruitment of 1,37, 517 teachers on the post of TET Assistant Teacher but gave them the benefit of experience in two recruitment process.

Six months later, on January 17, 2018, the government had issued the order for the written examination for the assistant teachers' posts for the first time to hire 69,000 teachers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Uttar Pradesh teachers appointmnet
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp