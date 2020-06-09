STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP's Ambedkar Nagar chief medical superintendent dies of coronavirus

He was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here five days ago and suffered from other health issues too.

Published: 09th June 2020

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The chief medical superintendent of UP's Ambedkar Nagar district succumbed to COVID-19 at a government hospital in Lucknow on Tuesday, a senior official said.



Hospital Director Dr. RK Dhiman said the CMS was confirmed COVID-19 positive on June 5.

"The doctor was admitted to the SGPGI following infection in the lungs. He was also suffering from diabetes and had an acute kidney injury requiring dialysis support. He was admitted five days ago and was put on artificial oxygen. He was kept on a ventilator, but despite efforts, he could not be saved. He died on Tuesday around 2 pm." he added.

