510 new COVID-19 cases detected in Gujarat, total at 21,554

At the same time, 370 patients recovered, raising the number of discharged patients to 14,743

Published: 10th June 2020 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Ambulance

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat reported510 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 21,554, the state health department said.

With the death of 34 more patients, the toll in the state rose to 1,347, it said.

At the same time, 370 patients recovered, raising the number of discharged patients to 14,743, it said.

Gujarat now has 5,464 active cases, of which the condition of 69 patients is critical,the department said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 21,554, new cases 510, deaths 1,347, discharged 14,743, active cases 5,464, people tested so far 2,66,404.

Gujarat coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
