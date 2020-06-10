Atrocities against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh shameful: BSP

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria blamed the Uttar Pradesh government for increasing atrocities against Dalits in the state and asked it to take strict action against the culprits to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

Speaking to ANI, Sudhindra Bhadoria said: "Recently, several instances of Dalit atrocities have come to light in Uttar Pradesh. The most recent one being in Amroha district. It is very shameful that a 17-year-old boy has been brutally killed."

"It needs not only condemnation but all those people who were involved in this incident should be dealt with an iron hand. An example should be set so that nobody can repeat these kinds of acts which is very shameful in independent India," he added.

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old Dalit boy was killed by 'upper caste' members of his village in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh on June 6, allegedly for praying at a local temple.

Police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code's Section 302 (murder) and under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the four accused in the matter.

Two of them have been arrested.