Bodies of woman and three daughters recovered from well in Jharkhand
The bodies have been pulled out and sent for post- mortem examination, he said, adding the autopsy report could give details about their deaths.
Published: 10th June 2020 02:00 PM | Last Updated: 10th June 2020 02:00 PM | A+A A-
GIRIDIH: The bodies of a woman and her three small daughters were recovered from a well at Manjhne village in Giridih district on Wednesday, police said.
The 30-year-old woman was identified as Rubi Devi and her three daughters, Amrita, Gunjan and Ritika were between two and seven years old, Khorimohua sub-divisional police officer, Naveen Kumar Singh said.
