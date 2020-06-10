BSF jawan succumbs to COVID-19; 14th death in CAPFs

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old BSF jawan has succumbed to the coronavirus, taking the number of fatalities in the force from the pandemic to three, a senior official said on Wednesday.

This is the 14th COVID-19 death in the paramilitary or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

"Constable Vinod Kumar Prasad breathed his last on June 9 at the AIIMS in Delhi.

"He was deployed on law-and-order duty with the Delhi Police and admitted to the AIIMS on June 5 with weakness and cough," a Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said.

Prasad's COVID-19 test results came negative on June 6, but his condition deteriorated on June 8 and he breathed his last on Tuesday at the AIIMS ICU, he added.

His COVID-19 test results of June 8 were found positive, the spokesperson said.

The about 2.5-lakh-personnel-strong force has had a total of 535 coronavirus cases till now, of which 435 have recovered.

This was the 14th death in the CAPFs due to COVID-19, including five in the CISF, four in the CRPF and one each in the SSB and ITBP.