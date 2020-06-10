STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India

The country now has a total of 2,76, 583 cases of which 1,35, 205 have been declared as cured while the number of active cases is 1, 33, 632.

Published: 10th June 2020 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Recovery

Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the total confirmed Covid 19 cases inch crossed 2.75 lakh mark on Wednesday morning, the number of recovered cases for the first time surpassed active cases.

The recovery rate following Covid 19 now stands at 48.8 per cent.

India now has 7,745 confirmed deaths due to novel coronavirus of which 279 were registered within a day.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also said that number of Covid 19 diagnostic tests conducted in India has exceeded 50 lakhs; it stands at 50,61,332 today.

In the last 24 hours, ICMR has tested 1,45,216 samples and the number of government labs where the tests are being carried out is 590 while there are 233 private labs offering the service.

The government also said that composition of 6 central teams that are being sent to provide technical support and handhold the state and local authorities in  six cities - Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai Kolkata, Delhi and Bengaluru—have been changed and they will now consist of 2 public health expert each apart from a joint secretary rank officer.

In all, the Centre has constituted teams for 50 districts and municipal areas with the highest case loads in the country.

The 6 teams will visit these cities within next one week to review public health measures being undertaken for the outbreak management.

“The teams will submit daily report of activities undertaken to state health department and the ministry,” a statement said.

“They will inform them regarding any issue of urgent importance and also submit a report of its observations and suggestions before concluding the visit.”

Meanwhile an order was also issued to all empanelled hospitals under the Central Government Health Scheme saying that even those hospitals that have been notified as Covid facilities by state governments should provide treatment facilities to CGHS beneficiaries for all coronavirus-related treatments warning that those violating will be penalised.

“Similarly, it is directed that all the CGHS empanelled hospitals, which are not notified as Covid hospitals shall not deny treatment facilities/admission to CGHS beneficiaries and shall charge as per CGHS norms, for all other treatments. Action shall be taken in case of violation of the guidelines,” the order also said.

