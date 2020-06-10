Happy Birthday Sundar Pichai: Here are 5 videos of Google's CEO that reveal his other side

By Online Desk

The journey of Google CEO Sundar Pichai from Madurai to Mountain View is an inspiration for millions of Indian youth who dream of following in his footsteps.

Pichai's character in many ways does not fit the ideal or regular image of a CEO. He was very shy in school and was not a topper either.

As he turns 48 on June 10, here are some videos that reveal the other side of the Indian American role model including his mantras for success, advice to students, lessons from his own life and more.

Morning routine

A CEO's morning routine is often credited for his or her success. And contrary to the recommendations of many career coaches, Pichai does not wake up very early and is not a morning person.

#AskSundar

In a Q&A session at SRCC College, University of Delhi, hosted by Harsha Bhogle, Pichai answers a bunch of questions, both from Bhogle and the audience, leaving many surprised and inspired.

A message to the class of 2020

Pichai's commencement speech is a message of hope to the class of 2020 as their immediate future is under question with many not having completed their farewells, final exams or abruptly ended their course without placements.

Pichai shares why he decided not to pursue a PhD, the value of money and many more memories from his life.

A collection of speeches

This video shows the journey of his life, in his own words, by taking anecdotes from different speeches.

In a broader sense, almost everyone is faced with uncertainty in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and Pichai's message can be seen as a motivational sign for all.

A chat with SRK

If you're not really in the mood for anything serious, here's a light-hearted convo between the Google CEO and Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan.

Hope that leaves your mind buzzing with ideas.

We wish Sundar Pichai a very happy birthday and a year filled with health and prosperity!