In Maharashtra, two COVID-19 patients who escaped from hospitals found

Published: 10th June 2020 04:41 PM

A medical staff stands outside an isolation ward at GTB hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, in Delhi on Saturday | (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Two COVID-19 patients, including an undertrial prisoner, who escaped from different hospitals in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district in last three days, have been found and sent back to the medical facilities, officials said on Wednesday.

Two undertrial prisoners, Sayyed Saif and Akramkhan, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, ran away from a COVID care centre in Kileark area here on Sunday night.

Saif, who is facing trial for offences of cheating and forgery, was found near the Delhi Gate here on Wednesday afternoon, City Chowk police station's inspector Sambhaji Pawar told PTI.

"A police team identified him at a public place in the Delhi Gate area. The team made him sit at a spot there and called an ambulance. He was handed over to jail authorities who sent him sent back to the COVID care centre," Pawar said.

Search for the other prisoner was on, he added.

Another patient, who escaped from the Intensive care Unit of the Government Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday morning, was found at his home the same evening, the hospital's superintendent Dr Suresh Harbade told PTI.

"He has been brought back to the hospital and his treatment has resumed," he said.

