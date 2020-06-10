STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray stresses on decentralisation of new industries

The Samruddhi Corridor is a 701-km-long expressway being constructed to cut short the travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has stressed the need for decentralisation of new industries in the state in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

At a review meeting of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Corridor on Tuesday evening, Thackeray said separate zones of industries should be created along the corridor and all facilities required by units should be provided there.

Thackeray said during the coronavirus crisis, it has come to notice that population density is more in industrial belts and lockdown had to be enforced in those areas.

Hence, during the construction of the Samruddhi Corridor,separate zones of industries should be be created along the expressway and facilities needed by the industries should be provided there.

Thackeray also directed officials to set up trauma care centres at different places along the expressway.

The corridor project, which links 24 districts of the state, should be completed at the earliest, he said.

Planning of industrial, agriculture and tourism units in districts through which the expressway passes should be done after analysing the geographical situation, he said.

State Public Undertakings Minister Eknath Shinde said 8,311.

15 hectare land has been acquired for the expressway project.

