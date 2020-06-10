STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mizoram class 12 board exams 2020 to resume on July 1

The examinations have been deferred as the government had imposed a complete lockdown till June 22, the official said.

Published: 10th June 2020

The remaining class-12 examinations will now be held between July 1 and 3.

By PTI

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government has once again postponed class-12 board examinations suspended midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to conduct it from July 1, an official said.

The examinations of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) for remaining subjects in arts, science and commerce streams were supposed to be conducted from June 16 as per the revised schedule after these were postponed in April.

The remaining class-12 examinations will now be held between July 1 and 3, according to a notification issued by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Tuesday.

About 4,700 students could not complete their board examinations in Economics, Chemistry, Sociology, Computer Science and Home Science, he said.

The examinations were suspended in March due to the lockdown.

The MBSE had, earlier, announced the resumption of the board examinations from April 22, which triggered stiff opposition from students citing various inconveniences amid the nationwide lockdown.

The authorities postponed it following an appeal by the central government to put on hold the examinations due to the lockdown.

The compartmental examinations for class-10 will also be held on July 1, the notification said.

