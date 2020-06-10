NCP Corporator succumbs to COVID-19 in Thane

By UNI

THANE: A Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Corporator from Thane civic body on Wednesday succumbed to Novel Coronavirus while undergoing treatment at a hospital here, family sources confirmed.

The deceased senior Corporator was a builder and also social worker.

The 58-year-old represented the Kalwa suburb in the civic body.

According to family members, the Corporator may have contracted the deadly virus, while doing assistance works during the lockdown.

Nearly two weeks back, he had tested COVID-19 positive and was subsequently hospitalised here.

However, he was shifted to a Mumbai hospital as his condition became critical.

The Corporator breathed his last at around 0315 hrs, they added.

The deceased is survived by two sons and wife, who is also a Corporator as well as the Leader of Opposition in the civic body.

Maharashtra Housing Minister and Mumbra-Kalwa Legislator Jitendra Awhad remarked that his death was a great loss to the party.

He tweeted that NCP has lost a strong knight.

Thane BJP President and MLC Niranjan Davkhare reached out to his family and offered his condolences.

In Thane district, this is the second death of a Corporator as another man from Shiv Sena in Mira Bhayandar civic body had succumbed to the contagion on Tuesday.