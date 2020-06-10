STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami faces Mumbai police over alleged provocative comments

Police had summoned Goswami for interrogation in connection with a complaint filed against him for allegedly creating communal disturbance through his TV show aired on April 29.

Published: 10th June 2020 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Arnab Goswami, Republic TV

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at N M Joshi Marg police station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday appeared before Mumbai police after being summoned in a case about alleged provocative comments.

Goswami reached the N M Joshi Marg police station around 2 pm and was awaiting his interrogation by police officials, who first grilled S Sundaram, Republic TVs Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to grant Goswami exemption from appearance before the police in the case and asked him to appear before the cops on Wednesday.

Two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against Goswami in Nagpur and Mumbai accusing him of making provocative comments about a community during a news show about migrant workers gathering in large numbers outside the Bandra railway terminus during lockdown.

Police had summoned Goswami for interrogation in connection with a complaint filed against him for allegedly creating communal disturbance through his TV show aired on April 29.

The court allowed him to appear at the N M Joshi Marg police station, and not at Pydhonie, which is a containment zone.

Speaking to reporters outside the police station, Goswami alleged "political vendetta and deliberate obstruction to his media duty" by Mumbai police and urged media fraternity to unite.

"I am at the N M Joshi Marg police station. My CFO has been interrogated for six hours and I am waiting for three hours to go in next. This is clear and blatant political vendetta. The Vadra Congress is blatantly misusing the Mumbai police. But like always, they will fail. I stand by every minute of our Palghar and Bandra migrants' protest coverage. The New media in a new India is becoming stronger. It is time for the Lutyens brigade to introspect," Goswami said.

Asked why was the channel CFO called for questioning, a senior police official indicated that it may be a part of the process to see how the channel functions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arnab Goswami Mumbai police Republic TV
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp