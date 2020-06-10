Tractor with illegally mined sand runs over SDM’s driver

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a shocking incident in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, the sand mafia mowed down the driver of a local Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) who was chasing a tractor loaded with illegal mined sand in broad daylight.

The Bhilwara collector and superintendent of police reached the spot at Maharpur area. Illegal sand mining in Rajasthan was banned by the Supreme Court in November 2017 but sand mafia remains active non the state.

According to Shahpura’s Additional Superintendent of Police Anukreethi Ujjainia, SDM Ummed Singh Rajawat was returning from Deoli in the Monday evening when he noticed a truck filled with sand approaching from Mathaji Ka Khera towards Jahajpur.

The SDM with his driver Kuldeep Sharma and two other staff started chasing the tractor near Kuradia on Jahazpur-Deoli road. On this, the gravel mafia took the tractor off the main road and ran on an unmetalled road.

As the tractor ran across the fields, Rajawat and his driver raced behind the tractor on foot after getting down from the government vehicle. After running some distance, the tractor appeared from the front. When Kuldeep tried to stop the tractor, its driver crushed Kuldeep under the tractor, and later ran away leaving the tractor at the site.

Kuldeep was rushed to Jahajpur Hospital, but doctors there pronounced him dead. Jahajpur police station arrested the tractor owner Manraj Meena and driver Rakesh Meghwanshi late at night. Both are being questioned. The SDM late-night filed a case of illegal gravel exploitation and murder.

The driver was a resident of Jakhara in Rehni tehsil of Alwar district, the police said. He was appointed as SDM’s driver barely 10 days ago.