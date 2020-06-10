Vande Bharat Mission: Ticket sale for phase-III of evacuation begins

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air India will start sale of tickets for phase III of Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights from destinations in Europe to India and it will commence from 8 am on June 10 only on Air India website.

The national carrier has cleared that applicants should be registered with Local Indian Embassy or High Commission.

Earlier, the website had witnessed heavy traffic during ticket sale leading to confusion among the air-passengers. Officials said that registration with local Indian Embassy will help people in booking tickets easily as it will reduce the unnecessary load on the website.

Last Friday, Air India opened bookings for around 300 flights to countries like the USA and UK to repatriate stranded Indians. However, the airline faced an overwhelming demand for its tickets with most tickets being sold out within hours. Air India had started the first phase of the Vande Bharat Mission on May 7. There were many complaints of not getting tickets due to traffic on website.

Air India and its subsidiary has so far ferried 66,831 Indians from abroad on 365 flights on its repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission. At least 17,180 passengers have travelled on 369 flights by A-I to various nations, Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.