STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vande Bharat Mission: Ticket sale for phase-III of evacuation begins

National carrier Air India has cleared that applicants should be registered with Local Indian Embassy or High Commission.

Published: 10th June 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat Mission

Last Friday, Air India opened bookings for around 300 flights to countries like the USA and UK to repatriate stranded  Indians.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air India will start sale of tickets for phase III of Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights from destinations in Europe to India and it will commence from 8 am on June 10 only on Air India website.

The national carrier has cleared that applicants should be registered with Local Indian Embassy or High Commission.

Earlier, the website had witnessed heavy traffic during ticket sale leading to confusion among the air-passengers. Officials said that registration with local Indian Embassy will help people in booking tickets easily as it will reduce the unnecessary load on the website.

Last Friday, Air India opened bookings for around 300 flights to countries like the USA and UK to repatriate stranded  Indians. However, the airline faced an overwhelming demand for its tickets with most tickets being sold out within hours. Air India had started the first phase of the Vande Bharat Mission on May 7. There were many complaints of not getting tickets due to traffic on website.

Air India and its subsidiary has so far ferried 66,831 Indians from abroad on 365 flights on its repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission. At least 17,180 passengers have travelled on 369 flights by A-I to various nations, Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vande Bharat Mission VBM Air India Air India website
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp