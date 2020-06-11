Amid surge in Haryana's COVID-19 cases, government transfers chief medical officer

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Amid surge in coronavirus cases in Haryana, the government transferred the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the millennium city on Wednesday.

As per the orders issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Haryana, Rajeev Arora, the Chief Medical Officer of Gurugran Dr Jaswant Singh Punia has been transferred to the neighbouring Nuh district and the CMO of Nuh, Dr Dr Virender Yadav has been transferred in his place.

It learnt that Yadav has been credited to timely control the pandemic in Nuh district as it had the highest number of Tablighi Jamat cases in the state at one time, as many memberswho had attended the congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi came to Nuh.

It was the first district to be declared a `red zone’ but later became the first district in the state to become an 'orange zone’.

Some 45 villages in the district were declared as containment zones and barricading done and gram panchayats involved.

Besides contact tracing was carried out at a rapid pace. Sources said that the delay in contact-tracing of those testing positive at private laboratories in Gurugram, suspected people being sent back home rather

than being isolated and not proper containment of affected areas have turned the

millennium city in to the hotbed of the pandemic.

The district administration has recently issued protocols for home isolation for asymptomatic patients as all coronavirus patients do not need hospitalization.

It is learnt that the cases in the millennium city suddenly rose in lock down 5. It saw a sudden spike in positivity rate (ration of positive cases to number of tests) 9.97 per cent in first week of this month while in May it was 5.7 per cent. As in last about a week every day 100 cases are being added.

As per the medical bulletin issued by the state health department today evening a total of 5579 positive cases reported in the state as today 370 cases were reported.

Of these in 2188 cases patients have been discharged and the doubling rate in the cases state is seven day and till date 52 people have died.

The highest number of cases are in Gurugram 2546, followed by Faridabad 855, 502 in Sonipat, Palwal 142 cases, Jhajjar 112 cases, Nuh 104 cases all these six districts are in the NCR and are bordering Delhi. A special camping for screening the urban slums in Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat has been launched.