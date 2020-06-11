STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP leader Marandi urges Jharkhand CM to distribute smartphones to government school students

In the changing times, providing resources for studies is the need of the hour, the BJPs Legislative Party leader said in his letter.

Published: 11th June 2020 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) chief Babulal Marandi

BJP leader Babulal Marandi (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

RANCHI: BJP leader Babulal Marandi on Thursday urged Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to distribute smartphones among students of government schools so that it helps them in online learning during coronavirus crisis.

In a letter to the chief minister, Marandi said that poor students should not lag behind in academics amid the coronavirus pandemic due to lack of digital technology.

In the changing times, providing resources for studies is the need of the hour, the BJPs Legislative Party leader said in his letter.

"Students of private schools are in tune with the times, and it should not be that students of government schools lag behind in studies due to lack of resources (gadgets)," Marandi said.

Noting that online studies cannot be an alternative to offline studies, Marandi said, reopening of schools is not likely till August.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Babulal Marandi Jharkhand Hemant Soren smartphone government school
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp