Continuing decade old tradition, Bihar's Jardalu mango sent to top dignataries of India despite COVID-19

PATNA: Over thousands of VVIP dignitaries including the President of India, the vice President and the Prime Minister will be relishing fresh slices of Bihar's famous, mouth-watering Jardalu variety of mango despite the outbreak of COVID-19.



A total of 1,500 gift packets of Jardalu mangoes have reached New Delhi as gifts on the part of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar by the officials of Bihar Bhawan.



Wrapped in colourful packets with a hand written message- 'Bihar ke mukhymantri Nitish Kumar ke taraf se sprem bhet.' (Gift with love by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar).



The Jardalu variety of mango of Bhgalapur is the second most globally famous thing of Bihar after the "tussar silk".



Famous for its exclusive aroma, sweetness and other nutritional properties, the Jardalu mango is considered as a safe fruit for even those who have been diagnosed with diabetes or have a poor digestive system. It is rich with fibre and enzymes that are highly beneficial to the abdominal muscles and digestive system.

Carrying forward a decade old goodwill gesture of the Bihar government, the mangoes were sent by the Bhagalpur administration by the Brahmaputra express on Monday to the New Delhi.



Confirming this to The New Indian Express, district magistrate of Bhgalapur, Pranav Kumar, said that 1,500 packets of the best selected quality of Jardalu mango were prepared and dispatched as gifts on the part of state government.



Pranav said that the district agriculture office personally monitored the dispatches of mango.



''Officials of New Delhi based Bihar Bhawan have received the consignment and will ensure proper distribution to the President of India, the vice President, the Prime Minister, the speaker of LS, RS and other top dignataries," said KK Jha, Bhgalapur district agriculture officer.



The Jardalu mangoes are procured directly from the mango orchards and put inside the safe gift packets every year, since 2007.



"It is a big honour to us farmers of Bhgalapur, who grow the Jardalu variety of mangoes, that their fruits are sent top dignitaries of the country," said Ashok Kumar Choudhary, a prominent mango-growing farmer.



A piece of Jardalu mango generally weighs between 220 gm-250 gm and has a special auroma with brilliant yellow colour.