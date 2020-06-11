STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

High chances of child labour increasing in aftermath of coronavirus crisis: CRY

The child rights NGO also recommended stringent enforcement of the child labour law.

Published: 11th June 2020 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

child labour

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There are high chances that child labour in home-based enterprises, agriculture and in hazardous occupations may see a rise in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis, child rights body CRY said on Thursday.

Noting that many children are likely to be pushed into unskilled labour to compensate for the economic loss and supplement dwindling family income, the NGO Child Rights and You (CRY) said in all likelihood the children who are experiencing the struggle of their families may choose to work instead of study to help their household.

In this context, CRY organised an e-consultation to underscore how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the situation of child and adolescent labour in India.

The consultation revolved around how the recent labour law relaxation in some states will have far-reaching effects on adolescent labour and explored the collective effort of the civil society and state to combat the evil of child labour.

The experts' panel was chaired by Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and included Rahul Sapkal, Assistant Professor at Centre for Labour Studies, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Protiva Kundu, Additional Coordinator-Research, Centre for Budget and Governance Accountability and Ashok Kumar, Convener of National Advocacy at Campaign against Child Labour.

Kanoongo highlighted that it is crucial to use existing laws efficiently to address child labour.

"We need to ensure that we are using the existing laws, not sitting and feeling helpless. The Number of FIRs filed so far is extremely poor compared to the large number of child labourers in the country. Therefore, it is everyone's responsibility to report and file FIRs on child labour," he said.

"I appeal to civil society organisations to help strengthen reporting mechanisms and compensation and rehabilitation schemes to address child labour in the country," said Kanoongo.

Puja Marwaha, CEO at CRY said, "The advent of COVID-19 seems to be one major contributing factor to undo all efforts made in reducing and ending child labour."

"Though child protection programming is vital to resolve the issue, CRY believes that the mechanism will be effective only when there is convergence among key departments of women and child development, education, labour, health and home affairs."

Rahul Sapkal, Assistant Professor, Centre for Labour Studies, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) said, "Changes in labour laws will weaken enforcement mechanism which may further increase child labour amid this crisis.

"The Child Labour legislation needs to be revised as many aspects of climate change and hazardous industries are not yet incorporated. This revision must include revisiting the definition of what constitutes as hazardous industries keeping the developing capacities of children in mind."

The CRY presented a set of recommendations, including that the government needs to make concerted efforts to improve the public health system along with strengthening social security, education and child protection mechanisms.

The child rights NGO also recommended stringent enforcement of the child labour law.

"The Integrated Child Protection Services Scheme is critical to safeguard children from the impact of the COVID-19, including the fallouts of an economic slowdown.

"The government should also open special training centres with bridge classes in keeping with social distancing and other norms to help children make up for the academic loss," the CRY said.

It also called for non-government and civil society organisations to support and strengthen government efforts, especially when it comes to identifying vulnerable children.

"They also join in the effort to build awareness and act as channels for multiplying children's voices.

They can also play a huge role in reaching out to last-mile children and families and help the government to deliver the social protection schemes to children and their families," the NGO said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
child labour lockdown coronavirus job loss
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp