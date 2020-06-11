IIT Madras retains its position of best educational institute in India, IISC Bengaluru best university

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Institute of Technology, Madaras has retained its position as the best educational institute as well as the best engineering college in the National Institute of Ranking Frameworks rankings 2020 by the Union Human Resources Development Ministry.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru took the second spot while IIT Delhi was ranked third in the overall category.

IISC was ranked first in the university category while Indian Institute of Ahmadabad topped in the management category.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, occupied the top slot in medical college category for third consecutive year while Delhi University’s Miranda College, like, last year was declared the best college in India.

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi secured the first position in dental college category, included for the first time this year.

This year, a total of 5,805 educational institutions had applied for the rankings.

While releasing the list, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank urged all the 1,000 plus universities and 45,000 plus colleges across India to participate in the rankings.

These rankings, started by the ministry in 2015, use several parameters teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

For this purpose, institutions across the country are divided in nine different categories.

The ministry has been hinting that a proposal to link the funding of institutes across India to their NIRF Rankings is being considered and in coming times, the government may even make it mandatory for all partially or totally funded educational institutes to take part in NIRF every year.

In times to come, the top-ranked NIRF institutions may also get additional benefits like starting online courses without the need for any prior permissions from regulatory bodies.

Overall

Name of Institute Rank No. Indian Institute of Technology Madras 1 Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru 2 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 3 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 4 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 5 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur 6 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 7 Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi 8 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 9 Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 10

University

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru 1 Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi 2 Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 3 Amrita VishwaVidyapeetham, Coimbatore 4 Jadavpur University, Kolkata 5 University of Hyderabad, 6 Calcutta University, Kolkata 7 Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal 8 SavitribaiPhule Pune University, Pune 9 JamiaMilliaIslamia, New Delhi 10

Engineering

Indian Institute of Technology Madras 1 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 2 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 3 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur 4 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 5 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 6 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 7 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad 8 National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli 9 Indian Institute of Technology Indore 10

Management

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad 1 Indian Institute of Management Bangalore 2 Indian Institute of Management Calcutta 3 Indian Institute of Management Lucknow 4 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 5 Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode 6 Indian Institute of Management Indore 7 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 8 Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) 9 Management Development Institute, Gurugram 10

Colleges

Miranda House, Delhi 1 Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi 2 Hindu College, Delhi 3 St. Stephen`s College, Delhi 4 Presidency College, Chennai 5 Loyola College, Chennai 6 St. Xavier`s College, Kolkata 7 Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah 8 Hans Raj College, Delhi 9 PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore 10

Pharmacy

JamiaHamdard, New Delhi 1 Panjab University, Chandigarh 2 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Mohali 3 Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai 4 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad 5 Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani 6 Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Udupi 7 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad 8 JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty 9 JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore 10

Medical

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi 1 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh 2 Christian Medical College, Vellore 3

Architecture

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 1 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 2 National Institute of Technology Calicut 3

Law

National Law School of India University, Bengaluru 1 National Law University, New Delhi 2 Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad 3

Dental