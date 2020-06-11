STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Body of 82-year-old missing COVID-19 patient found in Jalgaon hospital's toilet

Collector Dr Avinash Dhakne described this incident as a very serious mistake and said that those who are guilty will be punished.

Published: 11th June 2020 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By ANI

JALGAON: Body of an 82-year-old coronavirus patient who had gone missing for eight days was found inside the toilet of a COVID-19 hospital in Jalgaon district on Wednesday.

The body of the 82-year-old woman from Bhusawal, who was suffering from coronavirus, was found at the Jalgaon Civil Hospital where she was being treated. Her body was discovered after its stench spread, and the door of the toilet had to be broken.

On June 1, the woman was admitted to the Jalgaon Civil Hospital for treatment in ward no. 7 of the COVID-19 Hospital, where she tested positive for the virus. The hospital administration filed a complaint about her disappearance from the hospital on June 2.

The police have said that a missing complaint, filed by the relatives of the 82-year-old woman, who was COVID-19 positive, was received from the hospital on June 6. The matter is being investigated.

"We got a missing complaint from the hospital on June 6. We are investigating the matter further," said Jalgaon Superintendent of Police in a statement.

District guardian minister Gulabrao Patil assessed the incident and expressed his regret. He has assured that those who are guilty in this incident will be dealt with immediately and the matter will be reported to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Collector Dr Avinash Dhakne described this incident as a very serious mistake and said that those who are guilty will be punished.

The incident has reportedly caused outrage amongst the people of the district.

Maharashtra is the worst coronavirus affected state in the country. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state are 94,041, including 46,086 active cases. While 44,517 cases are cured/discharged/migrated, 3,438 deaths have been reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra coronavirus Jalgaon Hospital COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp