STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MLA says Muslim students forced to write exam outside hall in Madhya Pradesh

In the examination held on June 9, students of Islamia Karimiya School were not allowed to enter the examination centre. When the students protested the administration made them sit outside.

Published: 11th June 2020 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Exam, Draft

For representational purposes

By IANS

INDORE/BHOPAL: An educational institution in Indore has reportedly forced the Muslim students to write the exam sitting outside the exam hall. Congress MLA Arif Masood has written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressing concern over the matter.

Masood, an MLA from the Central region of Bhopal, wrote that a Bengali school located at Naulakha in Indore has been made a centre for the 12th class examination. This examination centre is also for the students of Islamia Karimiya School. In the examination held on June 9, students of Islamia Karimiya School were not allowed to enter the examination centre. When the students protested the administration made them sit outside the exam hall.

"Where communal harmony should be taught, hatred is being spread. Action should be taken against those who are found guilty," the letter read.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress MLA Arif Masood Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp