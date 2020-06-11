MLA says Muslim students forced to write exam outside hall in Madhya Pradesh

By IANS

INDORE/BHOPAL: An educational institution in Indore has reportedly forced the Muslim students to write the exam sitting outside the exam hall. Congress MLA Arif Masood has written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressing concern over the matter.

Masood, an MLA from the Central region of Bhopal, wrote that a Bengali school located at Naulakha in Indore has been made a centre for the 12th class examination. This examination centre is also for the students of Islamia Karimiya School. In the examination held on June 9, students of Islamia Karimiya School were not allowed to enter the examination centre. When the students protested the administration made them sit outside the exam hall.

"Where communal harmony should be taught, hatred is being spread. Action should be taken against those who are found guilty," the letter read.