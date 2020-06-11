PM Narendra Modi discusses COVID-19 pandemic with Cambodian PM Hun Sen

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the COVID-19 pandemic with his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen on Wednesday and conveyed India's commitment to further strengthening its relationship with the Southeast Asian country in all areas.

"India shares deep cultural and historical links with Cambodia -- an important partner in our extended neighbourhood," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Discussed the COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Hun Sen. India shares deep cultural and historical links with Cambodia - an important partner in our extended neighbourhood. I conveyed India's commitment to further strengthening its relationship with Cambodia in all areas. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2020

Modi said he conveyed to Prime Minister Hun Sen India's commitment to further strengthening its relationship with Cambodia in all areas.

An official statement said the two leaders reviewed the robust development partnership between both countries, including the capacity-building programmes under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) and Quick Impact Projects under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation framework.

The Cambodian prime minister emphasised the importance his country attaches to its relations with India. Modi reciprocated the sentiment and stressed on Cambodia's valued role in India's Act East policy.

The two leaders also agreed to continue with the ongoing cooperation in helping each other's expatriates and facilitating their evacuation, the statement said.