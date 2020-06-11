STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh asks civil surgeons to check home quarantined people

He said all those who are arrested in any case and whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic would be tested for the virus.

Published: 11th June 2020 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Thursday directed all civil surgeons to conduct a thorough checking on people advised home quarantine against the coronavirus to ensure strict compliance of the guidelines.

Sidhu said around 18,929 persons are in home quarantined and special teams have been constituted under the supervision of deputy commissioners to check on them, according to an official statement.

"Strict action is being taken against violators by these teams under the guidelines issued by the state government," he said.

He said all those who are arrested in any case and whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic would be tested for the virus.

Similarly, prisoners will be tested for infection before being shifted to regular jails, he said.

All health personnel posted with the department of jail and police should be trained for collection and packing of swabs for COVID-19 testing.

After their training, they will be deputed with jails and police departments for collecting samples of inmates and police personnel on regular basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Balbir Singh Sidhu coronavirus COVID 19 civil surgeons
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp