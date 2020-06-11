Remark on judiciary: Manipur HC tells lady supercop to file affidavit in defence

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A lady supercop in Manipur, who had made some alleged offensive remarks on Facebook against the judiciary, has been given four-week time by the Manipur High Court to file an affidavit in defence of her action.

Thounaojam Brinda, an officer of Manipur Police Service, vented her ire on the social media platform after a drug lord, Letkhosei Zou, had been granted bail by the Court of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS). Her words had made the Manipur HC to file a criminal contempt case against her.

Brinda is currently serving as an Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters). During her stint as an Additional SP of Narcotics and Affairs of Border earlier, she had busted several drug cartels.

The Manipur High Court had summoned her on Wednesday in connection with the contempt case. During the hearing, a two-judge Division Bench asked her if she had threatened a witness in the Court of Special Judge of ND&PS and pointed her “middle finger” at the Special Judge on May 21 and if she posted an offensive and contemptuous post on Facebook against the Special Judge and the judiciary.

Brinda reportedly admitted she had made the comments on Facebook but denied the other charges. The court gave her four-week time to file the affidavit and fixed the next hearing on June 17.

In deference to the court’s direction, the police identified 20 people who had made alleged offensive remarks against the judiciary pertaining to the contempt case. They will be impleaded as party respondents in the case.

Brinda is the daughter-in-law of RK Meghen, who is a former chairman of an insurgent group and great-grandson of Manipuri king Tikendrajit Singh who had led the army of Manipur kingdom in the 1891 Anglo-Manipur War.

In 2018, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry had awarded her for her outstanding performance in busting several drug rackets. She is also a recipient of the Gallantry Medal and the Chief Minister’s Commendation Certificate.